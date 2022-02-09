openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Virtual Keyboard Libraries

sk

simple-keyboard

Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
web

@type-ethiopic/web

Fully customizable keyboard to add ethiopic script typing capability to web inputs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kio

kioskboard

KioskBoard - A pure JavaScript library for using virtual keyboards.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago