Best Vanilla JavaScript Virtual Keyboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sk
simple-keyboard
Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
web
@type-ethiopic/web
Fully customizable keyboard to add ethiopic script typing capability to web inputs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kio
kioskboard
KioskBoard - A pure JavaScript library for using virtual keyboards.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
