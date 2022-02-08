Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Video Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
video.js
Video.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.7K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2
Hard to Use
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
shaka-player
JavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ply
plyr
A simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
openplayerjs
Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mediaelement
HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
lib-jitsi-meet
A low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
clappr
🎬 An extensible media player for the web.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
videojs-contrib-hls
HLS library for video.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rx-player
DASH/Smooth HTML5 Video Player
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
videojs-playlist
Playlist plugin for videojs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
videojs-swf
Custom Flash Player for VideoJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dpl
dplayer
🍭 Wow, such a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
flowplayer
The HTML5 video player for the web
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kal
kaleidoscopejs
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
med
mediaplayer
A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
accessible-html5-video-player
Accessible HTML5 Video Player
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
hasplayer.js
hasplayer.js is a javascript implementation of a video player based on the W3C premium extensions, i.e. [MSE](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/media-source/media-source.html) and [EME](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/encrypted
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
videojs-hlsjs
HLS playback plugin for videojs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
p2phls
BemTV peer-to-peer plugin for Clappr Player (HTTP Live Streaming, HLS, WebRTC, P2P)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
avc
aframe-video-controls
AFrame component to control (play/pause/jump) videos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aft
afterglowplayer
HTML5 video player made easy.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chimee
a video player framework aims to bring wonderful experience on browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hy
html5-youtube
YouTube Player API wrapper like HTML5 video API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package