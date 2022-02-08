openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Video Player Libraries

video.js

Video.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.7K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

shaka-player

JavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply

plyr

A simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

openplayerjs

Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mediaelement

HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

lib-jitsi-meet

A low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

clappr

🎬 An extensible media player for the web.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

videojs-contrib-hls

HLS library for video.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant

rx-player

DASH/Smooth HTML5 Video Player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
3d ago

videojs-playlist

Playlist plugin for videojs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

videojs-swf

Custom Flash Player for VideoJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
1yr ago
dpl

dplayer

🍭 Wow, such a lovely HTML5 danmaku video player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

flowplayer

The HTML5 video player for the web

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
kal

kaleidoscopejs

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
med

mediaplayer

A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago

accessible-html5-video-player

Accessible HTML5 Video Player

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
10mos ago
hj

hasplayer.js

hasplayer.js is a javascript implementation of a video player based on the W3C premium extensions, i.e. [MSE](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/media-source/media-source.html) and [EME](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/encrypted

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit

videojs-hlsjs

HLS playback plugin for videojs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
5yrs ago

p2phls

BemTV peer-to-peer plugin for Clappr Player (HTTP Live Streaming, HLS, WebRTC, P2P)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
7yrs ago
avc

aframe-video-controls

AFrame component to control (play/pause/jump) videos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aft

afterglowplayer

HTML5 video player made easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago

chimee

a video player framework aims to bring wonderful experience on browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hy

html5-youtube

YouTube Player API wrapper like HTML5 video API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago