10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Validation Libraries

class-validator

Decorator-based property validation for classes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

validator

String validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Performant
yup

yup

Dead simple Object schema validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
14Performant
12Great Documentation

joi

The most powerful data validation library for JS

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
sup

superstruct

A simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
391K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv

tcomb-validation

Validation library based on type combinators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
liv

livr

Lightweight javascript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
v8n

v8n

☑️ JavaScript fluent validation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago

joi-phone-number

Phone number validation rule for Joi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@hapi/joi-date

Joi extensions for dates

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jpc

joi-password-complexity

Password complexity validation for Joi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago

anchor

High-level validation rules for JavaScript, based on validator.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
49K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

lgtm

Simple object validation for JavaScript.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
789
Last Commit
3d ago
for

@cesium133/forgjs

ForgJs is a javascript lightweight object validator. Go check the Quick start section and start coding with love

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rev

revalidate

Elegant and composable validations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
app

approvejs

A simple JavaScript validation library that doesn't interfere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
obe

obey

🔨 Asynchronous JavaScript Data Modelling and Validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
xty

xtypejs

Elegant, highly efficient data validation for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
3yrs ago

swagger-validation

A library that validates inputs (based on the swagger-spec packages) against any specifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
2yrs ago
val

validatinator

Simple, yet effective, vanilla JavaScript form validation "library." Validatinator is loosely based off of Laravel's validation system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5yrs ago
iod

iodine

JavaScript framework for modular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
if

inspect-form

Form validation in Javascript Vanilla, without dependencies and multiple languages. <3kb gzipped

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago