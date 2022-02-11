Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Validation Libraries
class-validator
Decorator-based property validation for classes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
validator
String validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
3
Performant
yup
yup
Dead simple Object schema validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
14
Performant
12
Great Documentation
joi
The most powerful data validation library for JS
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
12
Performant
sup
superstruct
A simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
391K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
tcomb-validation
Validation library based on type combinators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
liv
livr
Lightweight javascript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v8n
v8n
☑️ JavaScript fluent validation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
joi-phone-number
Phone number validation rule for Joi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hapi/joi-date
Joi extensions for dates
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jpc
joi-password-complexity
Password complexity validation for Joi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
anchor
High-level validation rules for JavaScript, based on validator.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
49K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lgtm
Simple object validation for JavaScript.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
789
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
for
@cesium133/forgjs
ForgJs is a javascript lightweight object validator. Go check the Quick start section and start coding with love
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rev
revalidate
Elegant and composable validations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
app
approvejs
A simple JavaScript validation library that doesn't interfere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
obe
obey
🔨 Asynchronous JavaScript Data Modelling and Validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xty
xtypejs
Elegant, highly efficient data validation for JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swagger-validation
A library that validates inputs (based on the swagger-spec packages) against any specifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
val
validatinator
Simple, yet effective, vanilla JavaScript form validation "library." Validatinator is loosely based off of Laravel's validation system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iod
iodine
JavaScript framework for modular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
if
inspect-form
Form validation in Javascript Vanilla, without dependencies and multiple languages. <3kb gzipped
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
