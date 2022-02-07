Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript User Agent Parsing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
isb
isbot
💻 JavaScript module that detects bots/crawlers/spiders via the user agent
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
88.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
up
ua-parser
A multi-language port of Browserscope's user agent parser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
uap
user-agent-parser
UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddj
device-detector-js
A precise user agent parser and device detector written in TypeScript
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use
useragent
Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dev
device
Device type detection library based on the useragent string. Refactored from my express-device repo.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sua.js
Simple user agent parser library. - NodeJS/Browser supported
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amfe-env
Parsing User-Agent on a mobile device, could detecting what os/browser/app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
