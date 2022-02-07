openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript User Agent Parsing Libraries

isb

isbot

💻 JavaScript module that detects bots/crawlers/spiders via the user agent

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
88.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
up

ua-parser

A multi-language port of Browserscope's user agent parser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
uap

user-agent-parser

UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
ddj

device-detector-js

A precise user agent parser and device detector written in TypeScript

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
use

useragent

Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dev

device

Device type detection library based on the useragent string. Refactored from my express-device repo.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
sj

sua.js

Simple user agent parser library. - NodeJS/Browser supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago

amfe-env

Parsing User-Agent on a mobile device, could detecting what os/browser/app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago