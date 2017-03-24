openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript URL Shortener API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ya

yourls-api

JavaScript bindings for the YOURLS API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gu

gapi-url

Small wrapper around Google Url Shortener API providing 'insert' and 'get' methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cl

chl.li

A JavaScript client for Chl.li url shortening api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
csu

csurl

ChakSoft URL shortener API Access module

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago

shorten-js

shorten.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
way

wayneshorter

API wrapper for WayneShorter link shortening service

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

qwala

a client library for Qwa.la, the open-source link shortener

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@jonbiro/0xsu-js-lib

0xSU (Ethereum Shortened URL) JS Wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
gsj

gg-shortener-js

A api wrapper for gg.gg url shortener

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ls

links-shortener

Java Script library for shortening links depending on the search phrase.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago