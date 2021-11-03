Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Typography Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sma
smartquotes
Smart quotes are smart typography, and now it’s just a ’script away.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
29.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bc
bettertext.css
Improved default typography for naked HTML or Markdown-generated content.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
