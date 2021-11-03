openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Typography Libraries

smartquotes

Smart quotes are smart typography, and now it’s just a ’script away.

MIT
138
29.6K
3mos ago
4.0/ 5
bettertext.css

Improved default typography for naked HTML or Markdown-generated content.

Unknown
35
96
2yrs ago