4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twitter Login API Libraries

lwt

login-with-twitter

Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.

tl

twitter-login

This package can be used to get Twitter user access token using oAuth 1.0 flow.

sl

social-login

Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.

lw

login-with

Stateless login-with microservice for OAuth

