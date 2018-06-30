openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twitter API Libraries

twi

twit

Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

twitter-lite

A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
hel

hellojs

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

sockethub

A multi-protocol gateway for the Web using ActivityStreams messages.

LGPL-3.0+
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2d ago
twi

twitter

Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nta

node-twitter-api

Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
lwt

login-with-twitter

Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
tsc

twitter-stream-channels

Lets you manage multiple channels of keywords on the same twitter stream

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tpa

twitter-pin-auth

A api wrapper to authenticate with twitter using the PIN-based authorization method

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tsa

twitter-stream-api

A Twitter Stream API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ts

twitter-scrape

Minor functions to help scrape tweets and followers from the twitter API and work with the tweets/followers per request and requests/15min limits

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago