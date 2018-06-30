Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twitter API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
twi
twit
Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
twitter-lite
A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sockethub
A multi-protocol gateway for the Web using ActivityStreams messages.
Save
LGPL-3.0+
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twi
twitter
Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nta
node-twitter-api
Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lwt
login-with-twitter
Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsc
twitter-stream-channels
Lets you manage multiple channels of keywords on the same twitter stream
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tpa
twitter-pin-auth
A api wrapper to authenticate with twitter using the PIN-based authorization method
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
twitter-stream-api
A Twitter Stream API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ts
twitter-scrape
Minor functions to help scrape tweets and followers from the twitter API and work with the tweets/followers per request and requests/15min limits
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
