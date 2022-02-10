openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twitch API Libraries

simple-twitch-api

Simple way to interact with the Twitch helix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4d ago
twitch-stream-embed

Twitch Stream is a Web Component used to incorporate a twitch stream with chat onto a web page

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
7mos ago
twitch-toolkit

A set of tools to integrate with Twitch API, Twitch Chat and Twitch WebHooks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
2yrs ago
twitch-getter

New Twitch API npm package

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
twitch-kit

Package for building Twitch Bots with extensive Features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
viewers

Lists who is currently watching a given stream on Twitch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
twitch-webchat

Consume twitch web chat (non IRC) programmatically. Same that non-registered users see. No auth required. Using puppeteer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
twitchvod-youtube

Download any public vod from Twitch and automatically upload at YouTube 📼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
twitchbots-base

Generic API consumer for https://twitchbots.info. Independent of request method.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rf-bot-tools

a suite of tools to help with building bots

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago