10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twitch API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sta
simple-twitch-api
Simple way to interact with the Twitch helix API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tse
twitch-stream-embed
Twitch Stream is a Web Component used to incorporate a twitch stream with chat onto a web page
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tt
twitch-toolkit
A set of tools to integrate with Twitch API, Twitch Chat and Twitch WebHooks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tg
twitch-getter
New Twitch API npm package
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tk
twitch-kit
Package for building Twitch Bots with extensive Features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vie
viewers
Lists who is currently watching a given stream on Twitch
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tw
twitch-webchat
Consume twitch web chat (non IRC) programmatically. Same that non-registered users see. No auth required. Using puppeteer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ty
twitchvod-youtube
Download any public vod from Twitch and automatically upload at YouTube 📼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tb
twitchbots-base
Generic API consumer for https://twitchbots.info. Independent of request method.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbt
rf-bot-tools
a suite of tools to help with building bots
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
