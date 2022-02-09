openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twilio API Libraries

@sendgrid/client

The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
774K
Last Commit
5d ago

@twilio-labs/serverless-api

CLI tool to develop, debug and deploy Twilio Functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
lct

loopback-connector-twilio

LoopBack.io connector for Twilio (SMS and Calls)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
3yrs ago
trc

twilio-remote-cli

A Remote control for your Twilio API that runs inside your terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
tm

twilio-meteor

Twilio Meteor API Bindings

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit