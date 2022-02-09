Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Twilio API Libraries
@sendgrid/client
The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
774K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@twilio-labs/serverless-api
CLI tool to develop, debug and deploy Twilio Functions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lct
loopback-connector-twilio
LoopBack.io connector for Twilio (SMS and Calls)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trc
twilio-remote-cli
A Remote control for your Twilio API that runs inside your terminal
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tm
twilio-meteor
Twilio Meteor API Bindings
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
