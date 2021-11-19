openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Trie Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mne

mnemonist

Curated collection of data structures for the JavaScript/TypeScript language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
412K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
ts

trie-search

A trie implementation that maps keys to objects. Most common use will be for typeahead searches.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
dj

datastructures-js

🔵 data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
17d ago

@datastructures-js/trie

Trie data structure implementation in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2mos ago
jds

js-data-structs

A small data structures library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4mos ago
rtj

radix-trie-js

Radix Trie (in Javascript)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tri

@mongodb-js/triejs

Javascript trie data structure with customizable data storage layer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
10yrs ago
tj

trie-js

Javascript implementation of a Trie with customizable delimiters

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tsj

trie-search-js

My take on an efficient implementation of a Trie in Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sj

struct--js

StructJS: A Javascript library for using classic data structures.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago