10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Tree Structure Libraries

tm

tree-model

Manipulate and traverse tree-like structures in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
848
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
functional-red-black-tree

A purely functional red-black tree data structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
18.1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
spl

splaytree

Fast splay-tree data structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
179K
Last Commit
6mos ago

node-interval-tree

An Interval Tree data structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
att

array-to-tree

Convert a plain array of nodes (with pointers to parent nodes) to a nested data structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tre

treeize

Converts row data (in JSON/associative array format) to tree structure based on column naming conventions.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
929
Last Commit
9mos ago
btm

backbone-tree-model

Tree data structure using Backbone Model and Collection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tre

tree

JavaScript library for creating and manipulating hierarchical tree structures.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tre

treeish

An array to tree generator utility.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tts

tree-to-string

Convert a tree structure into a human friendly string

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago