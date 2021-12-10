openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Tree Libraries

d3-hierarchy

2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org

orgchart

It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
tre

treantjs

Treant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
rbu

rbush

RBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
589K
Last Commit
2d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-treemap

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
et

@syncfusion/ej2-treegrid

Essential JS 2 TreeGrid Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit

inspire-tree

Inspired Javascript Tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
bao

baobab

JavaScript & TypeScript persistent and optionally immutable data tree with cursors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

kd-tree-javascript

JavaScript k-d Tree Implementation

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bos

bosket

Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rdt

react-decision-tree-flow

A declarative decision tree / wizard for React and React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bj

buckets-js

A complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
2yrs ago
itv

ionic-tree-view

This library is used to generate a treeview from an object list, you will find an example of a list below:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
jso

jsontreejs

A lightweight vanilla Javascript micro-library for making collapsible trees with JSON

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tre

treed

Powerful Tree Editor

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago