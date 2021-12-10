Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
d3-hierarchy
2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchart
It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
tre
treantjs
Treant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbu
rbush
RBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
589K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-treemap
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
et
@syncfusion/ej2-treegrid
Essential JS 2 TreeGrid Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
inspire-tree
Inspired Javascript Tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bao
baobab
JavaScript & TypeScript persistent and optionally immutable data tree with cursors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kd-tree-javascript
JavaScript k-d Tree Implementation
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bos
bosket
Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdt
react-decision-tree-flow
A declarative decision tree / wizard for React and React-Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bj
buckets-js
A complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itv
ionic-tree-view
This library is used to generate a treeview from an object list, you will find an example of a list below:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jso
jsontreejs
A lightweight vanilla Javascript micro-library for making collapsible trees with JSON
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tre
treed
Powerful Tree Editor
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
