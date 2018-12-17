Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Travel API Libraries
sky
skyscannerjs
✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gma
gmap
Google Maps' Unofficial Url Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flix
JavaScript client for the FlixBus (Meinfernbus) / FlixTrain API.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
