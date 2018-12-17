openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Travel API Libraries

sky

skyscannerjs

✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gma

gmap

Google Maps' Unofficial Url Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fli

flix

JavaScript client for the FlixBus (Meinfernbus) / FlixTrain API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
1yr ago