openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Transporation API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sky

skyscannerjs

✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mu

machinepack-uber

Communicate with the Uber API to get price estimates, time estimates, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lc

lyft-cli

This is a Lyft Command Line Interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
spb

skyscanner-promise-browse

A JS wrapper around the Skyscanner API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ube

uberjs

Uber API Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
fli

flightstats

FlightStats API Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
urr

uber-ride-request

A Node module to make a one click ride request.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago