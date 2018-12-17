Categories
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Transporation API Libraries
sky
skyscannerjs
✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.
MIT
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
machinepack-uber
Communicate with the Uber API to get price estimates, time estimates, etc.
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
lyft-cli
This is a Lyft Command Line Interface
MIT
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spb
skyscanner-promise-browse
A JS wrapper around the Skyscanner API
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ube
uberjs
Uber API Client
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flightstats
FlightStats API Client
MIT
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
urr
uber-ride-request
A Node module to make a one click ride request.
ISC
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
