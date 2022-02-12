Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 14.2K
14.2K
Weekly Downloads 378K
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
toastify-js
Pure JavaScript library for better notification messages
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 829
829
Weekly Downloads 24.5K
24.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
notyf
👻 A minimalistic, responsive, vanilla JavaScript library to show toast notifications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 2.1K
2.1K
Weekly Downloads 21K
21K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
toastr
Simple javascript toast notifications
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 11.1K
11.1K
Weekly Downloads 170K
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
8
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
show-toast-box
Show-Toast-Box is lightweight react.js library to show a toasts and notifications within your react application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 1
1
Weekly Downloads 56
56
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
notie
🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 6.2K
6.2K
Weekly Downloads 2.4K
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
@syncfusion/ej2-notifications
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 286
286
Weekly Downloads 9.6K
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bulma-toast
Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 120
120
Weekly Downloads 3.3K
3.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
toastmejs
toastme is a very simple and light weigth plugin that shows notifications on your browser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 7
7
Weekly Downloads 567
567
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
notus
Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 40
40
Weekly Downloads 259
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsframe.js
An independent lightweight multi-window library for javascript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 106
106
Weekly Downloads 89
89
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vanilla-toast
Vanilla JS Toast notification module.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 11
11
Weekly Downloads 35
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alerty
A simple, light and pretty pure javascript for developing browser dialogs and notifications which is following Google's Material Design guidelines. Obviously, it is responsive and no need other library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 33
33
Weekly Downloads 1
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
