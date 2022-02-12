openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Toast Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
toastify-js

Pure JavaScript library for better notification messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
notyf

👻 A minimalistic, responsive, vanilla JavaScript library to show toast notifications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
toastr

Simple javascript toast notifications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
show-toast-box

Show-Toast-Box is lightweight react.js library to show a toasts and notifications within your react application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
notie

🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@syncfusion/ej2-notifications

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
bulma-toast

Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
toastmejs

toastme is a very simple and light weigth plugin that shows notifications on your browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
5mos ago
notus

Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jsframe.js

An independent lightweight multi-window library for javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
9mos ago
vanilla-toast

Vanilla JS Toast notification module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
alerty

A simple, light and pretty pure javascript for developing browser dialogs and notifications which is following Google's Material Design guidelines. Obviously, it is responsive and no need other library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago