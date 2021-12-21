Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Timezone Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dft
date-fns-tz
Complementary library for date-fns v2 adding IANA time zone support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
896K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
moment-timezone
Timezone support for moment.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.8M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
js-joda
🕑 Immutable date and time library for javascript
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
tj
timezones.json
Full list of timezones
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
spa
spacetime
A lightweight javascript timezone library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tim
timezone
Full-blown timezone aware date math and formatting for JavaScript in 2.7k.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jst
jstz
🌐Timezone detection for JavaScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tz-lookup
JavaScript Library for Timezone Lookup by Location
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
35.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
timezone-js
DEPRECATED: Timezone-enabled JavaScript Date object. Uses Olson zoneinfo files for timezone data.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mapbox/timespace
compute fuzzy local time from a location
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package