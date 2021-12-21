openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Timezone Libraries

dft

date-fns-tz

date-fns-tz - Complementary library for date-fns v2 adding IANA time zone support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
896K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

moment-timezone

Timezone support for moment.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.8M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
11
Top Feedback
10 Great Documentation
9 Easy to Use
5 Highly Customizable

js-joda

js-joda - 🕑 Immutable date and time library for javascript

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1 Hard to Use
tj

timezones.json

Full list of timezones

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
596
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
spa

spacetime

spacetime - A lightweight javascript timezone library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
tim

timezone

timezone - Full-blown timezone aware date math and formatting for JavaScript in 2.7k.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
jst

jstz

jstz - 🌐Timezone detection for JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

tz-lookup

tz-lookup - JavaScript Library for Timezone Lookup by Location

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
35.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tj

timezone-js

timezone-js - DEPRECATED: Timezone-enabled JavaScript Date object. Uses Olson zoneinfo files for timezone data.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@mapbox/timespace

@mapbox/timespace - compute fuzzy local time from a location

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago