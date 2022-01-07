Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vis-timeline
📈 Create a fully customizable, interactive timelines and 2d-graphs with items and ranges.
Save
(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
913
Weekly Downloads
33.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
frappe-gantt
Open Source Javascript Gantt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
aframe-animation-timeline-component
📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
lt
leaflet.timeline
Display arbitrary GeoJSON on a map with a timeline slider and play button
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3-timeline
d3-timeline
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sprite-timeline
Custom timelines for manipulate sprite animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
timelinejs
TimelineJS: A Storytelling Timeline built in JavaScript.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dt
d3kit-timeline
A timeline component based on d3kit and labella.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tik-tok
Tik Tok is a Javascript tool to easily create beautiful, simple, mobile-friendly, vertical timelines.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dlt
d3-layout-timeline
A layout for band-style timelines
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chr
chronoline
chronoline.js is a library for making a chronology timeline out of events on a horizontal timescale.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
590
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
timeline-js
A compact JavaScript animation library with a GUI timeline for fast editing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
the
theatrejs
(to be) a timeline-based animation editor for the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
