10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Timeline Libraries

vis-timeline

📈 Create a fully customizable, interactive timelines and 2d-graphs with items and ranges.

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
913
Weekly Downloads
33.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

frappe-gantt

Open Source Javascript Gantt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

aframe-animation-timeline-component

📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gst

gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
lt

leaflet.timeline

Display arbitrary GeoJSON on a map with a timeline slider and play button

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago

d3-timeline

d3-timeline

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
6yrs ago

sprite-timeline

Custom timelines for manipulate sprite animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago

timelinejs

TimelineJS: A Storytelling Timeline built in JavaScript.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dt

d3kit-timeline

A timeline component based on d3kit and labella.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit

tik-tok

Tik Tok is a Javascript tool to easily create beautiful, simple, mobile-friendly, vertical timelines.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dlt

d3-layout-timeline

A layout for band-style timelines

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
chr

chronoline

chronoline.js is a library for making a chronology timeline out of events on a horizontal timescale.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
590
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tj

timeline-js

A compact JavaScript animation library with a GUI timeline for fast editing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
the

theatrejs

(to be) a timeline-based animation editor for the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit