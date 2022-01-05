Categories
tab
table
Formats data into a string table.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pro
prompts
❯ Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.9M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
4
Performant
tt
text-table
generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
19M
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
lj
libphonenumber-js
A simpler (and smaller) rewrite of Google Android's libphonenumber library in javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@material/textfield
Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
restricted-input
Restrict <input>s to certain valid characters (e.g. formatting phone or card numbers)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3plus-text
A smart SVG text box with line wrapping and automatic font size scaling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package