openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Textfield Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tab

table

Formats data into a string table.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pro

prompts

❯ Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.9M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
4Performant
tt

text-table

generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
19M
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lj

libphonenumber-js

A simpler (and smaller) rewrite of Google Android's libphonenumber library in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@material/textfield

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

restricted-input

Restrict <input>s to certain valid characters (e.g. formatting phone or card numbers)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago

d3plus-text

A smart SVG text box with line wrapping and automatic font size scaling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago