openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Testing Framework Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cypress

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
214
Top Feedback
45Great Documentation
35Easy to Use
28Performant

jest

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
45Performant

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
fc

fast-check

Property based testing framework for JavaScript (like QuickCheck) written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
tap

tape

tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

artillery

↯ Planet-scale performance testing for DevOps & SRE

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

jasmine

A jasmine runner for node projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

testcafe

A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

qunit

🔮 An easy-to-use JavaScript unit testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
218K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bac

backstopjs

Catch CSS curve balls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

appium

📱 Automation for iOS, Android, and Windows Apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
ctn

cra-template-npm-library

Create React App template to build and publish NPM libraries with rollup, eslint and stylelint configurations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
18hrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ctq

cra-template-quickstart-redux

Opinionated quickstart Create React App template with Redux, React Testing Library and custom eslint configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

jest-mock

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
17.3M
Last Commit
2d ago

jest-environment-puppeteer

Run your tests using Jest & Puppeteer 🎪✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
215K
Last Commit
13d ago

appium-flutter-driver

Appium Flutter Driver is a test automation tool for Flutter apps on multiple platforms/OSes. Appium Flutter Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool maintained by community

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
77.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
bff

@ianwalter/bff

Your friendly test framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3mos ago

alsatian

TypeScript testing framework with test cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
zuu

zuul

[UNMAINTAINED] multi-framework javascript browser testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
par

protractor-api-resource

REST Client framework to use in protractor tests for making API calls. Register all service endpoints as individual service methods and reuse the same inside the test.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
3yrs ago