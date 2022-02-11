Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Testing Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cypress
Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
214
Top Feedback
45
Great Documentation
35
Easy to Use
28
Performant
jest
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
56
Easy to Use
45
Performant
mocha
☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35
Easy to Use
34
Great Documentation
28
Performant
fc
fast-check
Property based testing framework for JavaScript (like QuickCheck) written in TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
33.8KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
tap
tape
tap-producing test harness for node and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
artillery
↯ Planet-scale performance testing for DevOps & SRE
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
jasmine
A jasmine runner for node projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
testcafe
A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
qunit
🔮 An easy-to-use JavaScript unit testing framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
218K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bac
backstopjs
Catch CSS curve balls.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
appium
📱 Automation for iOS, Android, and Windows Apps.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
ctn
cra-template-npm-library
Create React App template to build and publish NPM libraries with rollup, eslint and stylelint configurations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
18hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ctq
cra-template-quickstart-redux
Opinionated quickstart Create React App template with Redux, React Testing Library and custom eslint configuration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jest-mock
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
17.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jest-environment-puppeteer
Run your tests using Jest & Puppeteer 🎪✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
215K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
appium-flutter-driver
Appium Flutter Driver is a test automation tool for Flutter apps on multiple platforms/OSes. Appium Flutter Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool maintained by community
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
77.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bff
@ianwalter/bff
Your friendly test framework
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alsatian
TypeScript testing framework with test cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zuu
zuul
[UNMAINTAINED] multi-framework javascript browser testing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
20.2KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
protractor-api-resource
REST Client framework to use in protractor tests for making API calls. Register all service endpoints as individual service methods and reuse the same inside the test.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package