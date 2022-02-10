Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Test Runner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
karma
Spectacular Test Runner for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4
Poor Documentation
4
Hard to Use
4
Slow
enqueuer
Polyglot flow testing tool
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@jest/test-sequencer
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jest-circus
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
testem
Test'em 'Scripts! A test runner that makes Javascript unit testing fun.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jest-playwright-preset
Running tests using Jest & Playwright
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
64K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zor
zora
Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@knapsack-pro/cypress
Knapsack Pro for Cypress.io test runner in JavaScript. It splits tests in dynamic way across parallel CI nodes to get faster CI build time.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bff
@ianwalter/bff
Your friendly test framework
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
intern
A next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jjr
jest-junit-reporter
A JUnit test reporter for Jest.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
71.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tes
test
CommonJS test runner for Unit Testing/1.1
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mus
must
An assertion library for JavaScript and Node.js with a friendly BDD syntax (awesome.must.be.true()). It ships with many expressive matchers and is test runner and framework agnostic. Follows RFC 2119 with its use of MUST. Good stuff and well tested.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
329
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
redux-saga-testing
A no-brainer way of testing your Sagas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
phantomjs-prebuilt-macbre
NPM wrapper for installing phantomjs
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
prova
Test runner based on Tape and Browserify
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
totoro
A simple and stable cross-browser testing tool. 简单稳定的跨浏览器测试工具。
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
