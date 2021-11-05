Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Test Reporting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mrg
mochawesome-report-generator
Standalone mochawesome report generator. Just add test data.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
178
178
746K
746K
3mos ago
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Hard to Use
jhr
jest-html-reporters
🌈 Reporter for jest test framework. 🌈
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
345
345
119K
119K
19d ago
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mjr
mocha-junit-reporter
A JUnit XML reporter for mocha.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
118
118
876K
876K
1mo ago
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.0
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
kjh
karma-jasmine-html-reporter
A Karma plugin. Dynamically displays tests results at debug.html page
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
27
27
1.4M
1.4M
3d ago
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.0
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mocha-allure-reporter
Allure reporter for Mocha
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
47
47
24.7K
24.7K
2yrs ago
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jhr
jest-html-reporter
Jest test results processor for generating a summary in HTML
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
205
205
129K
129K
2mos ago
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsr
jasmine-spec-reporter
Real time console spec reporter for jasmine testing framework
Apache-2.0
Built-In
Built-In
246
246
1.3M
1.3M
10mos ago
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jr
jasmine-reporters
Reporter classes for the jasmine test framework. Includes JUnitXmlReporter for generating junit xml output for running in CI environments like Jenkins.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
398
398
327K
327K
6mos ago
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js-reporters
📋 Common Reporter Interface (CRI) for JavaScript testing frameworks.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
55
55
94.2K
94.2K
8mos ago
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chr
cucumber-html-reporter
Generates Cucumber HTML reports in three different themes
MIT
Built-In
Built-In
205
205
195K
195K
6mos ago
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
jsr
jest-sonar-reporter
A Sonar test reporter for Jest.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
58
58
311K
311K
4yrs ago
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
codeclimate-test-reporter
DEPRECATED Code Climate test reporter client for JavaScript projects
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
67
67
14.5K
14.5K
3yrs ago
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
