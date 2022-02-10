openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Test Coverage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

karma-coverage

A Karma plugin. Generate code coverage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
980K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
ist

istanbul

Yet another JS code coverage tool that computes statement, line, function and branch coverage with module loader hooks to transparently add coverage when running tests. Supports all JS coverage use cases including unit tests, server side functional tests and browser tests. Built for scale.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.5K
Weekly Downloads
753K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jt

just-test

Test framework to run JavaScript (client) tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kci

karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter

A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs to report coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2yrs ago

intern

A next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
bla

blanket

blanket.js is a simple code coverage library for javascript. Designed to be easy to install and use, for both browser and nodejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cov

cover

Native JavaScript Code Coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
jsf

jsfuzz

Coverage Guided Javascript Fuzzer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit