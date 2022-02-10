Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Test Coverage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
karma-coverage
A Karma plugin. Generate code coverage.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
980K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
ist
istanbul
Yet another JS code coverage tool that computes statement, line, function and branch coverage with module loader hooks to transparently add coverage when running tests. Supports all JS coverage use cases including unit tests, server side functional tests and browser tests. Built for scale.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.5K
Weekly Downloads
753K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
jt
just-test
Test framework to run JavaScript (client) tests
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kci
karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter
A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs to report coverage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
intern
A next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bla
blanket
blanket.js is a simple code coverage library for javascript. Designed to be easy to install and use, for both browser and nodejs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cov
cover
Native JavaScript Code Coverage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsf
jsfuzz
Coverage Guided Javascript Fuzzer
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
898
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
