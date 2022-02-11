openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Table Libraries

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
table

Formats data into a string table.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

ag-grid

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

frappe-datatable

The Missing Javascript Datatable for the Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
740
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

A highly scalable grid component written in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
datatables

Tables plug-in for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-grids

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
canvas-datagrid

Canvas based data grid web component. Capable of displaying millions of contiguous hierarchical rows and columns without paging or loading, on a single canvas element.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
slickgrid

A lightning fast JavaScript grid/spreadsheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

cheetah-grid

The fastest open-source data table for web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
quill-table-ui

UI for Quill tables

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vanilla-datatables

A lightweight, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

tabulator

Put data into tables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago