10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
tab
table
Formats data into a string table.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ag-grid
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
tui-grid
🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
frappe-datatable
The Missing Javascript Datatable for the Web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
740
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
grid
A highly scalable grid component written in javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dat
datatables
Tables plug-in for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-grids
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cd
canvas-datagrid
Canvas based data grid web component. Capable of displaying millions of contiguous hierarchical rows and columns without paging or loading, on a single canvas element.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sli
slickgrid
A lightning fast JavaScript grid/spreadsheet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cheetah-grid
The fastest open-source data table for web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qtu
quill-table-ui
UI for Quill tables
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vanilla-datatables
A lightweight, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tabulator
Put data into tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
