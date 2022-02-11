Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Swipe Libraries
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
ts
tiny-slider
Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
12.6KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
sie
siema
Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
swi
swipejs
Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bg
blueimp-gallery
blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
