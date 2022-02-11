openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Swipe Libraries

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ks

keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ts

tiny-slider

Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj

lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pho

photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
sie

siema

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
js

jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
swi

swipejs

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
bg

blueimp-gallery

blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago