7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Stripe API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ls
load-stripe
💵 Load the promisified stripe api in the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
stripe-assistant
stripe-assistant provides a set of utility functions that wrap around stripes api!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
machinepack-stripe
Communicate with the Stripe API to charge credit cards, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scl
stripe-charge-list
handy wrapper around stripe charge list API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dashboards-stripe-subscriptions
Visualize your Stripe subscriptions and MRR over time on a dashboard.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sat
stripe-api-ts
TypeScript API client for Stripe API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
