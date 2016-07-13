openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Stripe API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ls

load-stripe

💵 Load the promisified stripe api in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sa

stripe-assistant

stripe-assistant provides a set of utility functions that wrap around stripes api!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ms

machinepack-stripe

Communicate with the Stripe API to charge credit cards, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scl

stripe-charge-list

handy wrapper around stripe charge list API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

dashboards-stripe-subscriptions

Visualize your Stripe subscriptions and MRR over time on a dashboard.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sat

stripe-api-ts

TypeScript API client for Stripe API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago