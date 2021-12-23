openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Stock API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

da

degiro-api

Unofficial DeGiro stock broker API. See your portfolio and set up orders in the market like wall street

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
fua

fundamentus-unofficial-api

This is an module to scrap stock market data from https://fundamentus.com.br, a website that makes available financial and fundamentalist information about companies listed in Bovespa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

kiteconnect

The official NodeJs client library for the Kite Connect trading APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4mos ago
ysa

yahoo-stock-api

💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
si

stock-info

stock-info is a package that fetches current stock information from the Yahoo Finance API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago

stock-api-libjs

JavaScript implementation of the Stock APIs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ise

indian-stock-exchange

A Library which fetches data from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and returns in JSON format.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
sj

stocks.js

💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago

unibit-js

The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
btr

btraderlib

Library to access Btrader API (http://www.btrader.com.ar) WIP

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago