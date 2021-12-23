Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Stock API Libraries
da
degiro-api
Unofficial DeGiro stock broker API. See your portfolio and set up orders in the market like wall street
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
fua
fundamentus-unofficial-api
This is an module to scrap stock market data from https://fundamentus.com.br, a website that makes available financial and fundamentalist information about companies listed in Bovespa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kiteconnect
The official NodeJs client library for the Kite Connect trading APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ysa
yahoo-stock-api
💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
stock-info
stock-info is a package that fetches current stock information from the Yahoo Finance API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
stock-api-libjs
JavaScript implementation of the Stock APIs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ise
indian-stock-exchange
A Library which fetches data from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and returns in JSON format.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
stocks.js
💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unibit-js
The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btr
btraderlib
Library to access Btrader API (http://www.btrader.com.ar) WIP
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
