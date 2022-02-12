Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript State Management Libraries
xstate
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 18.9K
18.9K
Weekly Downloads 2.6M
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
mk
mobx-keystone
A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 373
373
Weekly Downloads 2.5K
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@datorama/akita
🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 3.4K
3.4K
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ml
mobx-logger
Log Mobx Actions, Reactions, Transactions and Computations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 226
226
Weekly Downloads 5.6K
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bee
beedle
A tiny library inspired by Redux & Vuex to help you manage state in your JavaScript apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 363
363
Weekly Downloads 1.4K
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pur
purestate
The stupidest state management library that works.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
