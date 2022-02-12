openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript State Management Libraries

xstate

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
mobx-keystone

A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@datorama/akita

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
mobx-logger

Log Mobx Actions, Reactions, Transactions and Computations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
beedle

A tiny library inspired by Redux & Vuex to help you manage state in your JavaScript apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
purestate

The stupidest state management library that works.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit