openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Star Rating Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rj

rater-js

Star rating widget for the browser. Unlimited number of stars. No dependencies. No Jquery required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
719
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj

raty-js

🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
er

emotion-ratings

😠 😞 😑 😊 😍 This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rat

rateyo

A simple and flexible star rating plugin, v2 docs -

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
2yrs ago

starability

Accessible rating forms with cute animations on top.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sr

starry-rating

JavaScript star rating system 🌟🌃💖

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago