6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rj
rater-js
Star rating widget for the browser. Unlimited number of stars. No dependencies. No Jquery required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
719
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj
raty-js
🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
emotion-ratings
😠 😞 😑 😊 😍 This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rat
rateyo
A simple and flexible star rating plugin, v2 docs -
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
starability
Accessible rating forms with cute animations on top.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
starry-rating
JavaScript star rating system 🌟🌃💖
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
