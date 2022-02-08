openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript SQLite Query Builder Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
leo

leoric

👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago
red

redentities

Simple & fast ORM and query builder to write queries without any sql syntax

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2mos ago

sqorn-sqlite

A Javascript library for building SQL queries

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago

sql-bricks-sqlite

Transparent, Schemaless SQL Generation for the SQLite dialect

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
7yrs ago

xql

SQL builder and utilities library for node.js (runs in browser as well).

Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago

anydb-sql-2

Minimal node ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago

@nore/nql

An extensible SQL query builder for SQLite

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gra

graphlite

Query SQLite data using graph notation and receive it as json (uses sqlite json1 builtin extension)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lit

liteqbjs

A small query builder for sqlite

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit