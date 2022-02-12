openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript SQLite ORM Libraries

@mikro-orm/core

TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
2d ago
minidb

Tiny ORM for PostgreSQL and SQLite

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7mos ago

anydb-sql

Minimal node ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
3yrs ago
thin-orm

A node.js object relational mapper for SQL databases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
8yrs ago

clever-orm

CleverStack ORM (SQL) Module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sqlite-orm-js

SQLite ORM for javascript with promises

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago