6 Best Vanilla JavaScript SQLite ORM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@mikro-orm/core
TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minidb
Tiny ORM for PostgreSQL and SQLite
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anydb-sql
Minimal node ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
to
thin-orm
A node.js object relational mapper for SQL databases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clever-orm
CleverStack ORM (SQL) Module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soj
sqlite-orm-js
SQLite ORM for javascript with promises
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
