8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Spotify API Libraries

swa

spotify-web-api-node

A Node.js wrapper for Spotify's Web API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
swa

spotify-web-api-js

A client-side JS wrapper for the Spotify Web API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
sac

sactivity

Spotify WebSocket Activity API Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2mos ago
nsa

node-spotify-api

A simple easy to use wrapper for the Spotify API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sij

spotify-info.js

Get Spotify track/playlist/album/artist infos with their names or their ID's

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
1yr ago
smp

spotify-mp3-playlist-downloader

NPM module to downloads individual songs or playlists from Spotify as mp3 files.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sf

spotify-finder

An isomorphic Spotify API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sw

spotify-wrapper

A javascript wrapper library to work with Spotify API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago