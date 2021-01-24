Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Spotify API Libraries
swa
spotify-web-api-node
A Node.js wrapper for Spotify's Web API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
swa
spotify-web-api-js
A client-side JS wrapper for the Spotify Web API
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
sac
sactivity
Spotify WebSocket Activity API Library
MIT
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
nsa
node-spotify-api
A simple easy to use wrapper for the Spotify API.
ISC
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
sij
spotify-info.js
Get Spotify track/playlist/album/artist infos with their names or their ID's
MIT
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
smp
spotify-mp3-playlist-downloader
NPM module to downloads individual songs or playlists from Spotify as mp3 files.
ISC
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
sf
spotify-finder
An isomorphic Spotify API client
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
sw
spotify-wrapper
A javascript wrapper library to work with Spotify API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
