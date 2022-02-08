openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Split Pane Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
fsd

flex-splitter-directive

Dead simple panes splitter control based on flexbox. JS + CSS < 1kB (gzipped) with no dependencies.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago