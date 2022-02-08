Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla JavaScript Split Pane Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fsd
flex-splitter-directive
Dead simple panes splitter control based on flexbox. JS + CSS < 1kB (gzipped) with no dependencies.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package