8 Best Vanilla JavaScript SMS API Libraries

sms77-client

Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago
fts

fast-two-sms

FAST2SMS API npm module! GitHub Repository

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Slow
jus

jusibe

📲 JavaScript client for Jusibe.com SMS API service. http://jusibe.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago

greensms

Node.js GREENSMS API client: SMS, Viber, Voice, Call, HLR, Pay

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
ec

epochta-client

ePochta SMS API (v. 3.0) Client

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sma

smail

SMS texting API that uses carrier-specific gateways to deliver messages via Sendmail. No third party APIs required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sms

smshub

Javascript module for SMSHub API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

flowroute-sms-api

Simple API for communicating with the Flowroute SMS service.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago