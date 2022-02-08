Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript SMS API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sms77-client
Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fts
fast-two-sms
FAST2SMS API npm module! GitHub Repository
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Slow
jus
jusibe
📲 JavaScript client for Jusibe.com SMS API service. http://jusibe.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
greensms
Node.js GREENSMS API client: SMS, Viber, Voice, Call, HLR, Pay
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ec
epochta-client
ePochta SMS API (v. 3.0) Client
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smail
SMS texting API that uses carrier-specific gateways to deliver messages via Sendmail. No third party APIs required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sms
smshub
Javascript module for SMSHub API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flowroute-sms-api
Simple API for communicating with the Flowroute SMS service.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package