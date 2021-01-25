openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript SendGrid API Libraries

apigum-sdk

apigum is npm library for managing integrations between popular cloud applications like Twilio, SendGrid, Shopify and others.

sendgrid-proxy

A dead simple HTTP proxy to unleash the SendGrid API

sgwapi

Sendgrid Web API

@eucalyptusvc/sendgrid

This is a dedicated module for interaction with the mail endpoint of the Sendgrid v3 API.

posteon

Provider indipendent email module

machinepack-sendgrid

Communicate with the SendGrid API to send emails

