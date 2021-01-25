Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript SendGrid API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
as
apigum-sdk
apigum is npm library for managing integrations between popular cloud applications like Twilio, SendGrid, Shopify and others.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
sendgrid-proxy
A dead simple HTTP proxy to unleash the SendGrid API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sgw
sgwapi
Sendgrid Web API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sen
@eucalyptusvc/sendgrid
This is a dedicated module for interaction with the mail endpoint of the Sendgrid v3 API.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
posteon
Provider indipendent email module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
machinepack-sendgrid
Communicate with the SendGrid API to send emails
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
