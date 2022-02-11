openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cheerio

Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
26Great Documentation
12Performant

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all

Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
4d ago

choices.js

A vanilla JS customisable select box/text input plugin ⚡️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
sp

select-pure

🎉 Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago

selectize.js

Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
7d ago
csj

country-select-js

A quick jQuery-based country picker based on https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input.git

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
5mos ago
ran

rangy

A cross-browser JavaScript range and selection library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mj

multi.js

A user-friendly replacement for select boxes with multiple attribute enabled

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
943
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago