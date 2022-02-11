Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Select Libraries
cheerio
Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28
Easy to Use
26
Great Documentation
12
Performant
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all
Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
choices.js
A vanilla JS customisable select box/text input plugin ⚡️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
select-pure
🎉 Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
selectize.js
Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csj
country-select-js
A quick jQuery-based country picker based on https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input.git
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ran
rangy
A cross-browser JavaScript range and selection library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
27.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mj
multi.js
A user-friendly replacement for select boxes with multiple attribute enabled
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
943
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
