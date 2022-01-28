Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ss
smooth-scrollbar
Customizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bsl
body-scroll-lock
Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
scr
scrollreveal
Animate elements as they scroll into view.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
lj
lax.js
Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagic
The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ful
fullview
⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vs
virtual-scroll
A low-level library to create custom scroll behaviors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
344
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
@sidsbrmnn/scrollspy
A lightweight JavaScript library to automatically update navigation components based on scroll position indicating the currently active link in the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
scrollbooster
Enjoyable content drag-to-scroll library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
857
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ftscroller
FTScroller is a cross-browser Javascript/CSS library to allow touch, mouse or scrollwheel scrolling within specified elements, with pagination, snapping and bouncing support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zp
zenscroll-plus
Rewrited and extended version of the original zenscroll https://github.com/zengabor/zenscroll
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
scr
scrollability
Imitates iOS native scrolling in JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
vss
vanilla-smooth-scroll
Simple and fast module allowing a configuration-free, drop-in implementation of smooth scrolling between page anchors (dependency-free and built using vanilla javascript).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package