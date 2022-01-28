openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Libraries

smooth-scrollbar

Customizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
body-scroll-lock

Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
1Easy to Use
scrollreveal

Animate elements as they scroll into view.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
1Great Documentation
lax.js

Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
scrollmagic

The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.

(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
fullview

⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
virtual-scroll

A low-level library to create custom scroll behaviors.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
344
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@sidsbrmnn/scrollspy

A lightweight JavaScript library to automatically update navigation components based on scroll position indicating the currently active link in the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
1mo ago
scrollbooster

Enjoyable content drag-to-scroll library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
857
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ftscroller

FTScroller is a cross-browser Javascript/CSS library to allow touch, mouse or scrollwheel scrolling within specified elements, with pagination, snapping and bouncing support.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
zenscroll-plus

Rewrited and extended version of the original zenscroll https://github.com/zengabor/zenscroll

Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
scrollability

Imitates iOS native scrolling in JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
User Rating
1Abandoned
vanilla-smooth-scroll

Simple and fast module allowing a configuration-free, drop-in implementation of smooth scrolling between page anchors (dependency-free and built using vanilla javascript).

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned