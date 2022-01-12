Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
perfect-scrollbar
Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
675K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
sim
simplebar
Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
858K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ss
simple-scrollbar
Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ove
overlayscrollbars
A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minibarjs
A lightweight scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tru
@lugindev/truescrollbar
Simple custom scrollbar vanilla js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scrolly
Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yss
ya-simple-scrollbar
Yet Another Simple Scrollbar. A lightweight javascript library for creating customlized scrollbar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ssr
simple-scrollbar-reworked
Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
@desto/scrollbar-js
A script which produces stylable scrollbars. It also allows styling of the resize handle.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fcs
fa-custom-scrollbar
A really light custom scrollbar made in Vanilla Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
