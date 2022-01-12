openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Bar Libraries

perfect-scrollbar

Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
675K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
simplebar

Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
858K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
simple-scrollbar

Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
overlayscrollbars

A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
6mos ago
minibarjs

A lightweight scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@lugindev/truescrollbar

Simple custom scrollbar vanilla js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago

scrolly

Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ya-simple-scrollbar

Yet Another Simple Scrollbar. A lightweight javascript library for creating customlized scrollbar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
simple-scrollbar-reworked

Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@desto/scrollbar-js

A script which produces stylable scrollbars. It also allows styling of the resize handle.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fa-custom-scrollbar

A really light custom scrollbar made in Vanilla Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago