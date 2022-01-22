openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Screen Capture Libraries

htm

html2canvas

Screenshots with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Buggy
bac

backstopjs

Catch CSS curve balls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

html-screen-capture-js

A tiny, highly-customizable, single-function javascript/typescript library that captures a webpage and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document. The library removes all external file dependencies while preserving the original appearance of the page. At only 12KB, it offers unparalleled speed and peerless reliability.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

@uppy/screen-capture

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
sd

screenshot-desktop

💻 Capture a screenshot of your local machine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
59.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
cw

capture-website

Capture screenshots of websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
cp

capture-phantomjs

Capture screenshots using PhantomJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
uts

url-to-screenshot

Capture screenshots using phantomjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
scr

screencap

ScreenCap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

siteshooter

📷 Automate full website screenshots and PDF generation with multiple viewport support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago