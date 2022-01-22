Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Screen Capture Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
htm
html2canvas
Screenshots with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
bac
backstopjs
Catch CSS curve balls.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
html-screen-capture-js
A tiny, highly-customizable, single-function javascript/typescript library that captures a webpage and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document. The library removes all external file dependencies while preserving the original appearance of the page. At only 12KB, it offers unparalleled speed and peerless reliability.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
@uppy/screen-capture
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
screenshot-desktop
💻 Capture a screenshot of your local machine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
59.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cw
capture-website
Capture screenshots of websites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
capture-phantomjs
Capture screenshots using PhantomJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uts
url-to-screenshot
Capture screenshots using phantomjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
screencap
ScreenCap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
siteshooter
📷 Automate full website screenshots and PDF generation with multiple viewport support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package