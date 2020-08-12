openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scraper API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

xr

x-ray

The next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

apify-client

Apify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4d ago
ins

instatouch

Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
ss

soundcloud-scraper

Get data from soundcloud easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
bs

bandcamp-scraper

A scraper for https://bandcamp.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago