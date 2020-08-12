Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Scraper API Libraries
xr
x-ray
The next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
apify-client
Apify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
37.4KB
Tree-Shakeable
ins
instatouch
Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
soundcloud-scraper
Get data from soundcloud easily.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bandcamp-scraper
A scraper for https://bandcamp.com
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
