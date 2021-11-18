openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Routing Libraries

single-spa

The router for easy microfrontends

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
98.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers

@vaadin/router

Small and powerful client-side router for Web Components. Framework-agnostic.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

osrm

Open Source Routing Machine - C++ backend

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
824
Last Commit
1mo ago

director

a tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cro

crossroads

JavaScript Routes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
bun

bunnyjs

BunnyJS - Lightweight native (vanilla) JavaScript (JS) and ECMAScript 6 (ES6) browser library, package of small stand-alone components without dependencies: FormData, upload, image preview, HTML5 validation, Autocomplete, Dropdown, Calendar, Datepicker, Ajax, Datatable, Pagination, URL, Template engine, Element positioning, smooth scrolling, routing, inversion of control and more. Simple syntax and architecture. Next generation jQuery and front-end framework. Documentation and examples available.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
484
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gra

grapnel

The smallest JavaScript router with named parameters, HTML5 pushState, and middleware support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

rlite-router

Tiny, light-weight JavaScript routing with zero-dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pag

pagex

📄 A simple router for the browser in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sr

slim-router

A Javascript Router based on History.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago