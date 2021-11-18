single-spa
The router for easy microfrontends
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@vaadin/router
Small and powerful client-side router for Web Components. Framework-agnostic.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
osrm
Open Source Routing Machine - C++ backend
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
director
a tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
crossroads
JavaScript Routes
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bunnyjs
BunnyJS - Lightweight native (vanilla) JavaScript (JS) and ECMAScript 6 (ES6) browser library, package of small stand-alone components without dependencies: FormData, upload, image preview, HTML5 validation, Autocomplete, Dropdown, Calendar, Datepicker, Ajax, Datatable, Pagination, URL, Template engine, Element positioning, smooth scrolling, routing, inversion of control and more. Simple syntax and architecture. Next generation jQuery and front-end framework. Documentation and examples available.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
grapnel
The smallest JavaScript router with named parameters, HTML5 pushState, and middleware support
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
rlite-router
Tiny, light-weight JavaScript routing with zero-dependencies
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
pagex
📄 A simple router for the browser in javascript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
slim-router
A Javascript Router based on History.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped