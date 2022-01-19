openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Reddit API Libraries

sno

snoostorm

An event based library for streaming from the Reddit API. Built on top of snoowrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ro

reddit-oauth

Reddit API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
red

reddit

Simple Reddit API client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sno

snoowrap

A JavaScript wrapper for the reddit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
903
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rr

random-reddit

Random Reddit posts and images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
3mos ago
rf

reddit-fetch

A simple wrapper for fetching information from reddit posts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
2mos ago
rj

reddit.js

Reddit API wrapper for the browser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
red

redditor

Minimal reddit API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ra

reddit-api

NodeJS wrapper for the Reddit API.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago