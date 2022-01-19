Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Reddit API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sno
snoostorm
An event based library for streaming from the Reddit API. Built on top of snoowrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ro
reddit-oauth
Reddit API wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
red
reddit
Simple Reddit API client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
sno
snoowrap
A JavaScript wrapper for the reddit API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
903
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
random-reddit
Random Reddit posts and images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
reddit-fetch
A simple wrapper for fetching information from reddit posts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
reddit.js
Reddit API wrapper for the browser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
red
redditor
Minimal reddit API wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
reddit-api
NodeJS wrapper for the Reddit API.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package