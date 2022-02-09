Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Reactive Programming Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rxjs
A reactive programming library for JavaScript
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
202
Top Feedback
29
Great Documentation
24
Highly Customizable
17
Performant
solid-js
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
11
Performant
6
Easy to Use
6
Poor Documentation
mk
mobx-keystone
A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
kefir
A Reactive Programming library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
64.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
baconjs
Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cyclejs
A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
fly
flyd
The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
xst
xstream
An extremely intuitive, small, and fast functional reactive stream library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@proc7ts/fun-events
Functional event processor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
refract-rxjs
Harness the power of reactive programming to supercharge your components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
806
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
most
Ultra-high performance reactive programming
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lem
lemonadejs
Lemonade is a lightweight, micro reactive vanilla javascript library to create quick and reusable JS components without dependencies.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hareactive
Purely functional reactive programming library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cyc
cyclow
A reactive frontend framework for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
