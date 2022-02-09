openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Reactive Programming Libraries

rxjs

A reactive programming library for JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.9M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
202
Top Feedback
29Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
17Performant

solid-js

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
18
Top Feedback
11Performant
6Easy to Use
6Poor Documentation
mk

mobx-keystone

A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

kefir

A Reactive Programming library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
64.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

baconjs

Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cyclejs

A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
fly

flyd

The minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
xst

xstream

An extremely intuitive, small, and fast functional reactive stream library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
7d ago

@proc7ts/fun-events

Functional event processor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5d ago

refract-rxjs

Harness the power of reactive programming to supercharge your components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
806
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
1mo ago

most

Ultra-high performance reactive programming

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
lem

lemonadejs

Lemonade is a lightweight, micro reactive vanilla javascript library to create quick and reusable JS components without dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit

hareactive

Purely functional reactive programming library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
cyc

cyclow

A reactive frontend framework for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago