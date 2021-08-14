openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Range Slider Libraries

rrs

rn-range-slider

A native slider with range

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nou

nouislider

noUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
24d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@lion/input-range

Fundamental white label web component features for your design system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4d ago
jus

justgage

JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
ran

rangetouch

A super tiny library to make `<input type='range'>` sliders work better on touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ran

rangeable

Transform input range elements into something prettier and more configurable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rj

rangeslider-js

Lightweight rangeslider with touch support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rj

rangepicker.js

Simple JavaScript range picker - without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
prs

purejs-range-slider

A pure javascript simple and cross browser range slider having responsive and vertical slider features without jquery

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pjr

pure-js-range

Vanilla js module for custom ranged sliders

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago