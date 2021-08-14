Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Range Slider Libraries
rrs
rn-range-slider
A native slider with range
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nou
nouislider
noUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@lion/input-range
Fundamental white label web component features for your design system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jus
justgage
JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ran
rangetouch
A super tiny library to make `<input type='range'>` sliders work better on touch devices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ran
rangeable
Transform input range elements into something prettier and more configurable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
rangeslider-js
Lightweight rangeslider with touch support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
rangepicker.js
Simple JavaScript range picker - without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
prs
purejs-range-slider
A pure javascript simple and cross browser range slider having responsive and vertical slider features without jquery
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pjr
pure-js-range
Vanilla js module for custom ranged sliders
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
