5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Quotes API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
randomquote-api

A npm package that gets random quotes!

1
107
9mos ago
4.5/ 5
qap

qdb-api-plus

A better API wrapper for Quote Database

52
positivity-api

Positive quotes

1
4
7mos ago
iquotes

Get inspirational quotes

2
7
3yrs ago
famous-quotes

An Express wrapper for the "Random Famous Quotes" API found on Mashape.

0
5
5yrs ago