5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Quotes API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ra
randomquote-api
A npm package that gets random quotes!
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
qap
qdb-api-plus
A better API wrapper for Quote Database
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
positivity-api
Positive quotes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iqu
iquotes
Get inspirational quotes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fq
famous-quotes
An Express wrapper for the "Random Famous Quotes" API found on Mashape.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
