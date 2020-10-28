Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Queue Libraries
vpq
vanilla-priority-queue
A javascript implementation of a priority queue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jd
js-dast
Implementation of useful data-structures in vanilla JavaScript. Linked list, stack, queue, sorted array and type safe extensions for these collections, plus array and set.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
