10 Best Vanilla JavaScript QR Code Scanner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@zxing/library
Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
97.5KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
qr-scanner
Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
hq
html5-qrcode
A cross platform HTML5 QR code reader. See end to end implementation at: https://scanapp.org
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ss
scandit-sdk
Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
@zxing/browser
ZXing for JS's browser layer with decoding implementations for browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qr
qrcode-reader
[deprecated] Lazarsoft's jsqrcode as a node module, object oriented, and with tests
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
86K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
zxing-library-with-attempts
Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
52.4KB
Tree-Shakeable
ins
instascan
HTML5 QR code scanner using your webcam
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
qcs
qr-code-scanner
This project "cleans" some global variables and hardcoded IDs from the previous projects, also fixing some legacy problems. It is based on Lazar Laszlo's port of ZXing Java library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsq
jsqrscanner
JavaScript QR Code scanner for HTML5 supporting browsers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
