10 Best Vanilla JavaScript QR Code Scanner Libraries

@zxing/library

Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

qr-scanner

Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
hq

html5-qrcode

A cross platform HTML5 QR code reader. See end to end implementation at: https://scanapp.org

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ss

scandit-sdk

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

@zxing/browser

ZXing for JS's browser layer with decoding implementations for browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
qr

qrcode-reader

[deprecated] Lazarsoft's jsqrcode as a node module, object oriented, and with tests

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
86K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

zxing-library-with-attempts

Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8d ago
ins

instascan

HTML5 QR code scanner using your webcam

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
qcs

qr-code-scanner

This project "cleans" some global variables and hardcoded IDs from the previous projects, also fixing some legacy problems. It is based on Lazar Laszlo's port of ZXing Java library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
12d ago
jsq

jsqrscanner

JavaScript QR Code scanner for HTML5 supporting browsers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago