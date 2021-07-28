openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Progress Bar Libraries

pace-js

Automatically add a progress bar to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
progressbar.js

Responsive and slick progress bars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
41K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-progressbar

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6d ago
nanobar

Very lightweight progress bars. No jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jprogress

Simple slim lightweight(<2KB) JavaScript progress bar, good for visual loading indicator of callbacks, promises and similar stuff.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
progress-bar-element

Lightweight vanilla JS horizontal loading bar

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
loadbar

Vanilla javascript progress bar for browser, no css file, no dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pbar

tiny progress bar widget in css3 and js es6 / js2015

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
microbar

🎉 A zero dependency, 1.2kb g-zipped, lightweight JavaScript Library for slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by YouTube and Github.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
article-progress-bar.js

Aritlce-Progress-Bar.js for modern websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wavescrollbar

🚀 Wavescrollbar 🌐 is a javascript library, which adds modern progress bar at the top.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago