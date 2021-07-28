Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pj
pace-js
Automatically add a progress bar to your site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
pj
progressbar.js
Responsive and slick progress bars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
41K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-progressbar
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nan
nanobar
Very lightweight progress bars. No jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jpr
jprogress
Simple slim lightweight(<2KB) JavaScript progress bar, good for visual loading indicator of callbacks, promises and similar stuff.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pbe
progress-bar-element
Lightweight vanilla JS horizontal loading bar
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loa
loadbar
Vanilla javascript progress bar for browser, no css file, no dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pba
pbar
tiny progress bar widget in css3 and js es6 / js2015
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mic
microbar
🎉 A zero dependency, 1.2kb g-zipped, lightweight JavaScript Library for slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by YouTube and Github.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apb
article-progress-bar.js
Aritlce-Progress-Bar.js for modern websites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wav
wavescrollbar
🚀 Wavescrollbar 🌐 is a javascript library, which adds modern progress bar at the top.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package