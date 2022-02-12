openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Popup Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
mp

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ssk

social-share-kit

Library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-popups

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
ps

popup-simple

Small JS plugin to handle popup

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5mos ago
ja

js-alert

A simple JavaScript alert manager.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
not

notus

Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ep

easy-popup

Simple js-script for everyday work with popups. Also works with CSS styles and HTML templates.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
pop

@livenetworks/popup

Plain JavaScript Component. It open native window.open popup without writing single line of JavaScript.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4mos ago