Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ssk
social-share-kit
Library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-popups
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ps
popup-simple
Small JS plugin to handle popup
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
js-alert
A simple JavaScript alert manager.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notus
Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
easy-popup
Simple js-script for everyday work with popups. Also works with CSS styles and HTML templates.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pop
@livenetworks/popup
Plain JavaScript Component. It open native window.open popup without writing single line of JavaScript.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package