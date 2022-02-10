Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Pivot Table Libraries
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-pivotview
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
