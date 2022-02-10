openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Pivot Table Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-pivotview

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
6d ago